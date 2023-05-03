Dencar Technology Introduces New Car Wash POS Solution

Dencar Technology has introduced pay stations, its new point-of-sale (POS) solution for car wash owners. Pay stations allow car wash owners to increase sales exponentially, quickly convert sales into monthly passes and protect against fraud, all with an unattended, truly automated solution that reduces labor costs.

The solution was designed around the simplest sales process possible to spur the impulse purchase. Simple is critical at an unattended pay station. If car wash owners make customers think, they are less likely to buy. It’s the fear of making a mistake. To keep things simple, Dencar pay stations guide the customer to the monthly pass purchase, which takes less than 10 seconds.

The beauty of the system is that the sales process is separate from the registration process. Dencar sells immediately (less than 10 seconds), and the customer registers later electronically via the Dencar app, skinned to match the car wash’s brand. The work of registering a customer is offloaded from owners and staff and managed by the customer. The customer will complete the registration because they’ve already paid for their monthly wash pass.

To prevent counter fraud and misuse, the Dencar platform includes the patent-pending Vehicle Identification Automation system (VIA Guard), an ingenious solution that separates wash authentication from necessary verification. Every account is tied to a car wash user’s credit card. If a vehicle is different from the one registered to the account and attempts a wash, Dencar allows the wash to proceed (not to slow the throughput of the car wash location). Then the registered user is charged for the wash and sent a message asking if they want to add the vehicle to their plan. VIA Guard maximizes throughput while ensuring car wash owners are made right for each wash.

Dencar’s unattended pay station is easy for customers to use and fraud proof for owners’ peace of mind. Actual Dencar clients have doubled and even tripled sales in mere months.

Dencar Technology specializes in the delivery of advanced point-of-sale systems for the car wash industry, as well as responsive digital signage integrated into the point of sale and wash control platform, vacuum control and self-serve integration.