Stewart’s Shops Rebuilds Location in New York

The rebuilt c-store in Great Bend, N.Y., offers more parking, a new food bar, expanded seating and more.

Stewart’s Shops has announced the opening of its rebuilt c-store in Great Bend, N.Y. The store opened on May 2, right behind the old shop.

This shop has always been busy with its close proximity to Fort Drum and campground sites, and the new and expanded shop will make it easier to get supplies and food.

There will be more parking, a new food bar, more space for grocery and snack items, and expanded seating. The exterior will feature a sleeker, more modern look with stone siding.

As part of this rebuild, Stewart’s Shops brought in additional gas pumps for a quicker and easier in and out. Gas will be up and running in mid-June.

This rebuild is part of Stewart’s $50 million construction investment for 2023. This year will be busy with an estimated seven rebuilds and nine new-to-market Stewart’s Shops planned. This rebuild is also part of its continuous commitment to invest in its communities and meet the growing needs of customers, offering a wider variety of food, beverage options, more space and making customers’ lives easier.

Stewart’s Shops employs over 4,500 people and operates shops across New York and southern Vermont. The rich, 75-year history and success stems from the vertical integration, employee ownership and strong company values.