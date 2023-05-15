Gaubert Oil Grows Commercial Fuels Business

Louisiana-based Gaubert Oil has announced the acquisition of Morgan Oil Co.’s commercial fuels business from Majors Management, headquartered in Lawrenceville, Ga. The transaction includes a bulk plant facility in Nacogdoches, Texas, its commercial fuels distribution business and related assets. Majors acquired the business as part of the overall Morgan Oil acquisition earlier this year.

Gaubert is an established multi-bulk plant commercial fuels distributor and store operator serving markets throughout Louisiana and east Texas.

“This acquisition complemented our current operating area, allowing us to more efficiently serve current customers, while strategically expanding our overall service area in Texas,” said Grady Gaubert, the company’s president. “We look forward to integrating this business into our system and tangibly demonstrating to our new customers the quality service that has helped set us apart over the years.”

Majors is a well-established leader in the retail petroleum industry, serving markets from Florida to Maine and Texas to Michigan.

“Whether it be c-stores or dealer supply, our primary business focus is on the retail side of the deal. When making an acquisition, optimally divesting non-core components such as commercial fuels and lubricants is part of our established business rationalization process. This business fell into that category,” said Majors President Ben Smith. “We found the Gaubert team to be extremely professional throughout the process, allowing us to conclude this divestiture in a very seamless and timely fashion.”

PetroActive Real Estate Services provided exclusive advisory services to Majors for this transaction.

“This is the second Majors commercial divestiture in the past year that we have supported, and I can’t speak highly enough about the level of professionalism consistently demonstrated by the Majors team,” stated Mark Radosevich, president of PetroActive Services. “Grady Gaubert and I have been industry friends for over 20 years and regular EMA supporters. I’m happy that my firm was able to match his business with this opportunity to create a truly win-win outcome for everyone.”