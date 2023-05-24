Circle K to Host Second Fuel Day

To celebrate Fuel Day on May 25, Circle K will offer customers 40 cents off per gallon of fuel.

Circle K announced it is offering 40 cents off per gallon of fuel between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. local time on May 25 during its second Circle K Fuel Day. At over 5,000 Circle K and Holiday Station fuel locations across the U.S., customers can fuel up ahead of the long weekend and unofficial start of summer.

“After an overwhelming response from customers, we are thrilled to bring back Circle K Fuel Day in a bigger way,” said Louise Warner, senior vice president of global fuels for Circle K. “With summer right around the corner, we want to thank our customers for their loyalty by providing them an opportunity to fuel their adventures and enjoy some great savings.”

Whether planning a road trip, visiting family or simply exploring new destinations, Circle K is on a mission to provide quality and convenience to every customer, no matter the destination. During Fuel Day, customers will also have the chance to save all summer long. Most locations will hand out a limited amount of fuel discount cards valid for 10 cents off per gallon of fuel throughout the summer season.

The fuel sale will only be available at participating company-operated and select franchise-operated U.S. fueling locations.

Couche-Tard is a global leader in convenience and fuel retail, operating in 24 countries and territories, with close to 14,300 stores, of which approximately 10,900 offer road transportation fuel. With its well-known Couche-Tard and Circle K banners, it is one of the largest independent convenience store operators in the United States. Approximately 122,000 people are employed throughout its network.