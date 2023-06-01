7-Eleven Kicks off Summer With New Wings

Customers can now get the new glazed BBQ classic and breaded boneless wings at their local 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes c-stores.

7-Eleven has started the summer season off by offering customers piping hot wing deals and a brand-new flavor.

Classic bone-in wings just got a new barbecue flavor. Featuring a smoky-sweet glaze with notes of garlic, paprika, pepper and tomato, these wings are seasoned, coated and glazed twice. And for a limited time only at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores. 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards loyalty members can enjoy 10 classic bone-in wings for just $5. Breaded Boneless Wings: These white meat chicken breasts are tumble marinated in a savory seasoning of salt, pepper and garlic, then battered and breaded in a crunchy, homestyle coating topped with black pepper flakes. Members of the 7Rewards loyalty program can treat themselves to eight boneless wings — including traditional breaded, Hot Honey and Spicy Sweet Chili-flavored — at participating 7-Eleven and Stripes locations for just $3.

“This new glazed BBQ flavor arrived just in time for summer — and is the perfect snack for customers to bring to their outdoor barbecues without having to fire up the grill,” said Vareesha Shariff, 7-Eleven’s senior director of hot food. “Even better, these wings make a great treat for the dad or father figure being celebrated this Father’s Day, June 18.”

7Rewards and Speedy Rewards members who buy these participating products, and others such as all Red Bull varieties, will snag seven entries for a chance to win once-in-a-lifetime prizes — including backstage passes and artist meet and greets — compliments of music powerhouse Lyrical Lemonade.

Customers can enjoy their wings with a side of Slurpee drinks, fountain beverages and more delivered with the 7NOW delivery app. Delivery is available throughout the U.S. and offers real-time tracking that lets customers know when to expect their orders, typically in about 30 minutes.

