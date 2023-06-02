Loop Celebrates 10 Years in Business

Throughout June, Loop Neighborhood Market is celebrating its anniversary with festivities, including promotions, giveaways and events that demonstrate Loop's commitment to the loyal customers and community.

Loop Neighborhood Market is celebrating a decade of neighborhood convenience with its “Cheers to 10 Years!” campaign during the month of June.

Throughout the “Cheers to 10 Years!” campaign, Loop will be expressing its deep gratitude to its loyal customers, partners, the community and employees who have contributed to the success and growth of the company. This celebration is not only a reflection of Loop’s accomplishments but also a testament to the strong relationships built over the years.

The anniversary festivities will include promotions, giveaways and events that demonstrate Loop’s commitment to the loyal customers and community. From fuel discounts, huge sweepstakes and freebies in stores, Loop aims to give back to the neighborhoods it serves.

“We are so excited to commemorate Loop reaching 10 years. We’ve watched Loop grow and expand over the past decade, and we can’t wait to celebrate this with the community that made it happen,” said the CEO of Loop Neighborhood Market, Varish Goyal. “We thought, ‘Why limit the celebration to one day?’ so our team decided to create special promotions to keep up the festivities all month long.”

Beginning the first week of June, Loop is hosting its biggest sweepstakes throughout the entire month of June. The grand prize winner will win four suite tickets to an upcoming 2023 show at Oakland Arena. Upcoming events include Alicia Keys, Sam Smith, Cirque De Soleil and more. To be eligible for this sweepstakes, participants must be a LoopBack member and must spend $25 in-store or at the pump (with LoopBack) over three separate visits each week for the month of June.

Didn’t come in first? Loop is still celebrating five second-place winners by giving $100 LoopBack points to their loyalty accounts. Loop Market is also hosting a huge giveaway on its Instagram account as well. The “7 Days of Giveaways” will give seven different winners one of the exciting and coveted prizes, including an iPad, an Apple Watch, an Oculus VR Headset and (three) $50 LoopBack points.

Beginning June 4 through June 10, Loop Neighborhood will also be giving freebies to LoopBack members only. Each of the seven days will feature a treat or exciting perk, including Sunday: Guru Energy, Monday: free coffee, Tuesday: Starry, Wednesday: Snickers, Thursday: Coke Creations, Friday: Gatorade Twitch and Saturday: free Express car wash. Please note these are all while supplies last at all LoopBack Loyalty Locations.

Loop Neighborhood Market LoopBack members will receive 10 cents per gallon (maximum 20 gallons) of gas each Monday throughout June.

Gas promotions, free snacks, generous giveaways and an exclusive sweepstake encompass Loop’s very special 10th anniversary — and the company is excited to invite the community to celebrate.

Aside from fresher products, Loop also offers items more specifically targeted to female and millennial customers. Additionally, each location offers seating areas equipped with Wi-Fi to further enhance the experience.