Alternative Products Expo Details Announced

The event focusing on the top alternative products and trends will take place this July in Dallas.

The Alternative Products Expo has announced that its Dallas edition will take place on July 13-15 at the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center. The event will feature a wide variety of exhibitors, showcasing the latest products, trends and services in the industry.

Attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy exclusive deals on products only available at the show and access a wide range of free samples. Exhibitors will present a diverse range of alternative products, including cannabidiol, delta-8, nicotine alternatives, Kratom, extracts, functional beverages and more.

Outside of its traditional offering for exhibitors and attendees, Alt Pro Expo is known for its upbeat vibe and energy. The show is bringing back some crowd favorites like Alt Pro Buck, an option for industry buyers to increase their purchasing power. This exclusive buyer add-on allows buyers to increase their purchasing power. This new benefit is exclusive to industry buyers and is available on the show’s registration website.

Attendees can use code CSTORE at checkout or click here for a full access B2B pass to the event.

The Alternative Products Expo was founded by exhibitors who, after attending countless trade show events, saw an opportunity to build upon their experience and create an event that combined the best they had seen with their own notion of what was missing in these business gatherings.