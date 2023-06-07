roam ‘n stop Debuts First Three C-Stores

The new roam ‘n stop convenience stores in Las Vegas celebrated each grand opening from June 6-8.

roam ‘n stop has opened three Las Vegas-area convenience stores on June 6 and June 7, with the third to open on June 8. The new roam ‘n stop convenience stores provide a unique customer experience, including a wide variety of food items, a large selection of healthy food options and a family-friendly environment.

roam ‘n stop’s grand opening on June 6 took place at 3910 E. Lake Mead Blvd. The attendees that presented at the grand opening included Eric Cardona, office of Senator Jacky Rosen; Ishmael Carroll, office of Congressman Steven Horsford; and Sallie Doebler, representative of the Las Vegas Chamber of Commerce.

Doebler presented the roam ‘n stop team with a plaque and welcomed them to the Chamber as new members. Doebler also congratulated roam ‘n stop for opening its first location and launching its brand in Las Vegas.

Cardona presented the roam ‘n stop team with a Certificate of Special Congressional Recognition, the certificate stating, “In recognition of celebrating the ribbon cutting for the grand opening of your new location. Thank you for providing economic growth and job creation in our community.”

Carroll presented the roam ‘n stop team with a Certificate of Special Congressional Recognition on behalf of Nevada’s Fourth Congressional District. “I am honored to celebrate the grand opening of your new location in Las Vegas. Thank you for your significant contribution to our local small business community.” Chamber and government representatives joined the roam ‘n stop team in a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Scott Lyle, roam ‘n stop CEO, welcomed the government representatives and Chamber officials, as well as friends, family and customers to the event. He went on to talk about this important event for roam ‘n stop. “I welcome all of you to the first-ever grand opening of a roam ‘n stop convenience store. This is the first of several stores that we are so very proud to be launching in the amazing city of Las Vegas.”

The roam ‘n stop grand opening event also featured many giveaways and raffle drawings by brands, including:

Gas gift cards giveaway throughout the month of June

A brand-new 10-speed bicycle

Over 200 bottles of water, energy drinks, free ice cream, chips and more

A camping chair and umbrella raffled

The third store grand opening event will be June 8 at 9:30 a.m. at 4415 Blue Diamond Road.

The roam ‘n stop brand of convenience stores was born in Las Vegas, with three new stores open now and several additional stores planned to open starting in late 2024.