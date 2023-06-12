Global Widget Acquires Two New Brands

Global Widget has added the Green Roads and Cannabis Life brands to its portfolio.

Global Widget has announced the acquisition of the Miami-based Green Roads and Cannabis Life brands — two of the most recognized hemp-cannabinoid product lines.

Global Widget is adding the Green Roads and Cannabis Life brands to its brand portfolio which includes Hemp Bombs, Mystic Labs, Hyper Brain iQ and Nature’s Script.

By merging the current Green Roads brand image and values with Global Widget’s distribution network, fully in-house manufacturing capabilities, on-site formulation, quality assurance and rigid standards, the company expects to drive revenue growth while increasing market share, expanding its product portfolio and supporting future industry segment expansion.

Green Roads and Cannabis Life have a wide range of products, including gummies, capsules, creams, oils, vapes and edibles with a healthy blend of direct-to-consumer and brick-and-mortar sales.

Global Widget, established in 2016, manufactures a vast array of CPG products including vitamin and supplement gummies for some of the nation’s largest retail chains and e-commerce brands.

“Green Roads and Cannabis Life have done an incredible job of building their customer base and becoming well-known, trusted brands with strong consumer loyalty,” said Donald Biedrzycki, owner and co-founder of Global Widget. “We see great opportunities from combining their world-class brands with our expertise in manufacturing and vertical integration, which allows us to explore and provide innovative products while maintaining quality, consistency and speed to market.”