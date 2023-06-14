How Are Dayparts Shifting Post-Pandemic?

Since the pandemic first paralyzed the U.S., much has changed in the way that consumers do everything, from working to playing to eating. In past years, c-store retailers generally knew what to expect in terms of foodservice sales during the different dayparts. But what about now?

Despite the relaxation of restrictions, many people are still working from home and, it seems, will continue to do so for the foreseeable future. For some c-stores, fewer morning commuters has pushed the traditional breakfast rush to later in the day, more toward lunch time.

Morning coffee is more likely to be prepared and drunk at home, so retailers should even more closely monitor the amounts that are brewed to prevent excessive waste and how often the offerings are refreshed during the early hours. For stores with bakeries, that is also likely to affect the sales of breakfast pastries such as doughnuts, muffins and Danishes. Bundling these bakery items with lunch offerings may provide a way to boost sales in this category.

Promotions are most likely to be successful if they focus on lunch fare. Bundling can also work here as well to help build sales of items such as sandwiches and salads, sides such as chips, and hot and cold dispensed or ready-to-drink beverages.

The reduction of evening commuters has also had a negative impact on the dinner demand. As in the morning, consumers are more likely to prepare their evening meal at home. Many are also turning to services such as DoorDash, Uber Eats and Grubhub to deliver their food to them.

Retailers who want to build their dinner business in this post-COVID time would do well to consider delivery either on their own or through one of these third-party services.

Consumers can be out and about at any hour of the day or evening, making any time a potential snack time. Retailers with roller grills should keep them stocked with fresh items to accommodate their appetites. Other grab-and-go items such as chicken tenders, pizza slices and sliders can also go beyond lunch to satisfy day or evening snack cravings.