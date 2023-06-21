NYACS’ Sopris Talks Tobacco Regulation and Engaging Legislators

As attacks on tobacco increase, retailers can make a difference by engaging their local lawmakers and explaining how regulations impact business.

As c-stores battle tobacco regulations, state associations like the New York Association of Convenience Stores (NYACS) are on the frontlines with retailers working to educate legislators about how proposed laws would impact the convenience store business.

Fighting tobacco legislation starts at the local level. The groups in favor of tobacco legislation are vocal opponents, and it’s vital that c-store retailers connect with their local representatives to ensure their voice is heard.

New York recently rejected a proposal that looked to ban sales of flavored tobacco, including menthol, and NYACS has been instrumental in fighting against this and other regulations. CStore Decisions caught up with Kent Sopris, president of NYACS, to learn more.

CStore Decisions (CSD): What are the biggest challenges that NYACS is facing today?

Kent Sopris (KS): The state has a funny way of coming at us from many different directions. We’re currently managing attacks on tobacco, a transition away from gasoline, minimum wage increases and other energy-related policies that will increase costs to businesses and consumers.

CSD: In March, the New York State Legislature rejected a proposal by Governor Kathy Hochul that would have banned the sale of all flavored tobacco products, including menthol. How are you feeling about this outcome? What does this mean for the category?

KS: The final version of the state budget, just enacted, also did not include the Governor’s flavor ban. We appreciate the fact that the legislature understood prohibition doesn’t work and that it would only be a boon to the underground market.

CSD: How has NYACS been involved in fighting these attacks on tobacco?

KS: For years NYACS has been on the forefront of these battles. This year we worked with industry partners and brought our case to various parts of the state. We held press conferences from Buffalo to Albany to Westchester and made sure we got press in all of the major papers. We also met daily with legislators throughout the state. This was an all-hands-on-deck effort.

CSD: Why is it important for retailers to engage with their representatives at the local level about tobacco legislation?

KS: When prohibitionist policies and regressive taxes are passed, it’s at the local level where the problems begin. There are over 3,000 locations just 10 miles beyond our state borders where someone can buy cigarettes. When New York State forces customers to other locations to buy their products, it’s the local jobs that suffer. Legislators need to know this. They need to actually meet the small businesspeople who run our c-stores.

CSD: What advice do you have for retailers on how to have these conversations with lawmakers?

KS: Give it to them straight. Bring your data. You know your business better than anyone. Tell the legislators about that.

CSD: Is there anything you want to add?

KS: I’ve been with NYACS about a year now, and I’m ready to keep up the fight. The c-store industry is one of the most innovative and hard-working industries I’ve ever seen. If we keep our focus, we can make it through the policy attacks in one piece.