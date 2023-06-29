Foxtrot CEO Outlines Five-Year Vision

Foxtrot, which operates 19 locations throughout Texas, Illinois, Washington, Maryland and Virginia, is known for merging neighborhood retail and e-commerce technology while giving customers access to a café and convenience store in one location. However, as the new CEO of Foxtrot, Liz Williams plans to introduce the chain to new markets and expand its foodservice offerings in the near future.

CStore Decisions caught up with Williams and learned more about her plans for the future of Foxtrot.

CStore Decisions (CSD): Tell me a bit about your career path and how it led you to your current position as CEO of Foxtrot.

Liz Williams (LW): I’ve always had a passion for retail and restaurants. After business school at Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University, I followed that passion and joined the consumer and retail practice at Boston Consulting Group as a consultant. From there, I went on to work with Yum Brands and Taco Bell, where I was really able to develop my skills as a strategic yet action-oriented leader. At Taco Bell, I was part of a fantastic leadership team that gave me exposure to some of the best marketing leaders and seasoned operators in the business.

Taco Bell International also gave me the opportunity to structure some of our largest market entries around the world, which ignited my entrepreneurial spirit to build a brand in new markets and grew my passion for the restaurant and retail industries. My time at Taco Bell has stuck with me today as I lead Foxtrot through opening in new markets and expanding in our current ones. Each experience throughout my career path has led me to the CEO role at Foxtrot, and I hope to keep using my past learnings to grow the brand.

CSD: What do you think sets Foxtrot apart from other convenience stores?

LS: Foxtrot is the next generation café and convenience store, taking the best of neighborhood retail and e-commerce technology to create a community of discovery and truly one-of-a-kind stores. Our brand is disruptive, transforming the traditional corner store experience to offer the most-loved aspects of neighborhood cafés. Our mix of products is something that surprises and delights customers, and it’s a mix only possible at Foxtrot. From local community favorites and Foxtrot products made in house to everyday needs, there’s no other product mix quite like it.

CSD: What is your vision for the company over the next five years?

LS: I want Foxtrot to become a household name. Today we are in Chicago, Austin, Texas., Dallas, Washington D.C., Maryland and Virginia. In five years, I want Foxtrot to be in many more markets with hundreds of stores across the country. My hope is that we become the place where people stop in for convenience items when they need them but stay for a coffee and avocado toast with a friend or find their new favorite snack. Ultimately, we want Foxtrot to be at the intersection of convenience, community and discovery.

CSD: What is Foxtrot’s greatest opportunity for growth?

LW: There is so much opportunity for growth. In our existing markets, we are focusing on driving awareness and trial of new products. Beyond that, we have so much opportunity to expand to new markets. Although we started in an urban environment like Chicago, we are proving with markets like Dallas and Austin that consumers like to drive to Foxtrot too.

CSD: What initiative are you most looking forward to?

LW: Foxtrot has always been known for delicious coffee and breakfast tacos, but we knew we needed more options throughout the day. Recently, we expanded our grab-n-go offerings to include more prepared salads, made fresh daily, that has been a hit with our consumers. Now, we’re rolling out sushi in more markets and a new pizza program that is phenomenal. Each market will be able to experience these offerings soon, and I can’t wait to see the feedback from our communities.