Pilot Makes Fleet Care Tire Technology Available at 300 Locations

Pilot has announced that through its partnership with Bridgestone, the companies have implemented a tire monitoring technology service at more than 300 Pilot and Flying J travel centers. Surpassing their original goal, the companies had initially hoped to introduce the technology at 200 Pilot locations.

Pilot’s extensive network of travel centers coupled with Bridgestone Fleet Care mobility solutions allows the two companies to provide more convenient, frequent and accessible fleet tire intelligence to as many customers as possible.

Following its July 2022 launch, commercial fleets leveraging the network have reported significant business efficiencies and savings as a result of its real-time, data-driven insights. Watsontown Trucking Co., which owns and operates a fleet of more than 475 tractors, 1,200 van trailers, 90 open-top vans, 75 flatbed trailers and five Volvo VNR Electric Trucks, has begun to leverage the network and has achieved benefits that include the following:

867 annual labor hours saved on pre-trip and safety lane inspections

An emergency roadside incident rate reduction of 10%, eliminating nearly 1,300 annual breakdown hours

Operational and maintenance savings totaling an estimated $126,000

“We are excited to see the ongoing success of this partnership with Pilot Co.,” said Josh Holland, vice president, dealer development and mobility solutions deployment (commercial), Bridgestone Americas. “Through our expanded Bridgestone Fleet Care service network at Pilot and Flying J travel centers, fleets across the United States are beginning to experience the benefits of a connected network of tire-monitoring services that are supported by our Bridgestone Commercial Dealer Network.”

Each router installed in the fuel canopies of select Pilot and Flying J travel centers is linked to Bridgestone Fleet Care’s tire monitoring service and transmits real-time tire data in two minutes or less from trucks and buses to fleet managers. Bridgestone Fleet Care’s technology combines durable hardware with a software application to allow fleet operators to proactively address specific tire issues and mitigate unplanned maintenance, helping to reduce downtime and improve driver safety. Fleets using this solution have access to critical data such as tire inflation pressure and temperature, enabling them to continually monitor the health of each tire throughout its lifecycle.

“In one year, we’ve surpassed our initial goal and are now able to offer this technology at over 300 of our travel centers, helping maximize coverage throughout the country to Fleet Care customers,” said David Hughes, senior vice president of sales at Pilot Co. “Fleet Care allows for new fleet and business efficiencies and helps keep the roads and highways safe for both professional drivers and passenger vehicles.”

The use of the Bridgestone’s advanced tire monitoring system at Pilot and Flying J travel centers enables both companies to expand their service offerings and support the growing need for evolving technology solutions that make it easier and faster to maintain vehicles. This program adds to Pilot’s bundle of fleet solutions, which provide trucking companies with financial, maintenance and fuel packages.

Pilot Travel Centers was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Knoxville, Tenn. The company has grown its network to more than 870 locations serving an average of 1.3 million guests per day and providing over 70,000 fleet customers with solutions for fuel, credit, factoring, services and rewards. Pilot Co. has the third largest tanker fleet in North America with over 1,500 trucks that supply approximately 14 billion gallons of fuel per year and provide hauling and disposal services to the oil field sector.