Circle K Launches Exclusive Energy Drink Cans

Along with the cans, Circle K and Red Bull have created a virtual game that will give one lucky customer the chance to attend the most anticipated 2024 racing event in Miami.

Circle K has announced a new partnership with Red Bull, through which the companies are offering exclusive racing-themed Red Bull cans.

Each can features racing champion Max Verstappen and his teammate, Sergio Perez. Customers can purchase three cans for $6 this summer, however the offer may vary by location.

In addition to the unique cans and discounted drinks, the offer also comes with the opportunity to play the Red Bull Tryouts virtual game, which features three mini games that test players’ memory, reflexes and focus. The game can be found here.

Players dominating the game can submit their results to the Circle K leaderboard for a chance to win the grand prize — a ticket to the most anticipated 2024 racing event in Miami, with the ultimate Red Bull VIP experience. The winner is granted an extra pass for one guest.

