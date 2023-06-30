GetGo Announces Major Fuel Discount

For this Fourth of July weekend, GetGo Café + Market is offering unleaded gas at a price of $2.75 per gallon for rewards members.

GetGo Café + Market has announced that for the days between June 30 through July 4, unleaded gasoline will be priced at $2.75 per gallon for all myPerks Pay Direct and AdvantagePay members at all GetGo locations in celebration of the Fourth of July weekend.

This same cents-off discount for rewards members will also apply to all other fuel grades, including premium and diesel.

“At GetGo, our guests are at the center of everything we do, from providing those last-minute convenience items to fueling vacation travel,” said Joel Hirschboeck, senior vice president of fuel. “We’re proud our stores can help facilitate Fourth of July plans, and this deep discount will allow our neighbors to spend less on fuel and focus more on celebrations with friends and family.”

The discounted fuel price is only available to myPerks Pay Direct and AdvantagePay members. Both programs are extensions of Giant Eagle’s myPerks loyalty platform, allowing those who enroll to electronically pay for fuel and grocery purchases directly from their bank accounts.

AdvantagePay was launched in 2019, and myPerks Pay Direct is a new and improved version of the program launched earlier this year. With myPerks Pay Direct, members get the same everyday fuel discounts of up to 30 cents off the posted per-gallon price as AdvantagePay members, but with the added option of paying for purchases at Giant Eagle and Market District locations.

GetGo is an innovative, food-first convenience store experience with more than 260 locations throughout western Pennsylvania, Ohio, northern West Virginia, Maryland and Indiana. GetGo offers food and fuel in a variety of models — from open-concept stores to stand-alone kiosks. GetGo Café + Market locations feature an extensive menu of high-quality, made-to-order foods and a market stocked with ready-to-eat meals, packaged goods and convenience items.