Love’s Opens New Location in Colorado

The new travel stop in Parachute, Colo., includes 50 truck parking stations, eight RV parking spaces and more.

Love’s Travel Stops opened a location in Parachute, Colo., on June 29. The travel stop, located on East Cardinal Way off Interstate 70 at exit 75, adds 45 jobs and 50 truck parking spaces in Garfield County, Colo.

“Love’s is excited to expand its Highway Hospitality to a 16th location in Colorado,” said Shane Wharton, president of Love’s. “In Parachute, we’re adding another safe, clean space where travelers can experience great customer service in a friendly environment with a staff that will get them back on the road quickly.”

The location is open all day and offers many amenities, including:

More than 14,000 square feet

Chester’s Chicken and McDonald’s

50 truck parking spaces

65 car parking spaces

Eight RV parking spaces

Seven diesel bays

Five showers

Laundry facilities

CAT scale

RV dump

Bean-to-cup gourmet coffee

Brand-name snacks

Fresh Kitchen concept

Mobile to Go Zone with the latest GPS, headsets and smartphone accessories

In honor of the grand opening, Love’s is donating $2,000 to the Parachute Branch Library.

Love’s Travel Stops has more than 610 Love’s locations in 42 states and 22 EZ GO locations. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company remains family owned and operated and employs more than 39,000 people.