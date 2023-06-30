Love’s Opens New Location in Colorado

Love’s Travel Stops opened a location in Parachute, Colo., on June 29. The travel stop, located on East Cardinal Way off Interstate 70 at exit 75, adds 45 jobs and 50 truck parking spaces in Garfield County, Colo.
“Love’s is excited to expand its Highway Hospitality to a 16th location in Colorado,” said Shane Wharton, president of Love’s. “In Parachute, we’re adding another safe, clean space where travelers can experience great customer service in a friendly environment with a staff that will get them back on the road quickly.”
The location is open all day and offers many amenities, including:
- More than 14,000 square feet
- Chester’s Chicken and McDonald’s
- 50 truck parking spaces
- 65 car parking spaces
- Eight RV parking spaces
- Seven diesel bays
- Five showers
- Laundry facilities
- CAT scale
- RV dump
- Bean-to-cup gourmet coffee
- Brand-name snacks
- Fresh Kitchen concept
- Mobile to Go Zone with the latest GPS, headsets and smartphone accessories
In honor of the grand opening, Love’s is donating $2,000 to the Parachute Branch Library.
Love’s Travel Stops has more than 610 Love’s locations in 42 states and 22 EZ GO locations. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company remains family owned and operated and employs more than 39,000 people.