Should I Prioritize Staple Candy or New Flavors? 

C-store retailers may find success with maintaining a balance between original and new flavors in the candy aisle.

As with so many either/or questions, the answer to whether or not to prioritize staple candy or new flavors is neither. It’s both.

To be successful in the candy space, convenience store operators need a good mix of both types of products, with emphasis on core brands. That’s because consumers want everything at all times, and so retailers cannot afford to manage any category as a zero-sum game. Other categories like beer face the same choice, and always find that the name of the game is balance.

The stakes are huge. Confection, gum and mint dollar sales continue to rise strongly across the convenience store channel as Americans take to the roads and are willing to allow themselves a $3-$5 splurge.

As with other categories, loyalty to favorite brands remains a major factor. The candies that consumers grew up with and maintained relationships with — every customer knows which brands they prefer — are forever imprinted on their consciousnesses, and will always remain the objects of their desire.

Consumers also like to play “surprise me!,” which is why suppliers launch limited-time and crossover items. Exciting new flavors continue to capture their attention, and sour remains a big hit.

But consumers also desire value. In candy, that takes the form of bigger packs, bags and bottles, which is what consumers appear to be looking for most. Value can, in certain circumstances, cause consumers to overlook their sentimental favorites in favor of keeping costs down.