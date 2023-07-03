Advancing Northdale Oil

Family-owned Northdale Oil is currently in acquisition mode, with a goal to acquire 10 more locations by year’s end to expand its current footprint of 25 convenience stores in North Dakota and Minnesota. Having recently acquired eight Brother’s Market stores and two liquor stores, the Grand Forks, N.D. based chain greets each new addition with a heavy investment in the store’s community.

First and foremost, the company’s commitment to its customers and core values are established at each new location. At the same time, Northdale identifies with each of its customer bases, forming individualized and lasting relationships that set it apart from its competition.

“Who we are as a company is I think what sets us apart,” said Alayna Brown, retail operations manager at Northdale Oil. “We just take a lot of pride in that. We talk a lot internally about opportunity for our team members, for our communities, and we really take that responsibility on. How can we give these people an opportunity to find fulfillment, to provide for their families, to have more community opportunities? We really take that as our responsibility.”

For its deep devotion to its customers and community and its dedication toward further growth in the c-store industry, Northdale Oil is one of CStore Decisions’ 2023 Chains to Watch.

A Third-Generation Legacy

Northdale Oil was founded in 1967 by Dale Reck, who started with one bulk truck.

“My grandpa Dale was a Standard Oil dealer. He served local farms by delivering fuel in his bulk truck. It was really a couple-people show — just him and two people on his team,” said Brown.

In 1992, however, Dale tragically suffered a heart attack, which left him legally blind.

At this point Dale’s son, Scott Reck, and Scott’s wife Missy moved back home to Neche, N.D., to help with the business and eventually buy the company.

Brown, a member of the third generation of Northdale, daughter to Scott and Missy, joined the company in 2018. Her husband, Beau Brown, is the transportation maintenance supervisor. Recently, Scott and Missy’s daughter-in-law, Brandi Reck, joined the family business.

Scott was an ironworker journeyman before purchasing Northdale Oil. Missy traveled with him around the country holding various jobs. When Dale sold them the company, they became invested in the industry and on expansion.

“We had an opportunity of a jobbership that had been established from my dad, Dale,” said Scott Reck, co-owner of Northdale Oil. “I had always been interested in the business, but it became a quick reality when he became ill and wanted to sell. We didn’t know a lot at the time, but through the years there have been some key people who have taught and mentored me, including my dad. Hard work, ambition and opportunities have definitely helped along the way.”

As well as managing its c-store operations, Northdale offers comprehensive petroleum solutions. It sells wholesale and retail propane for heating and industrial purposes and manufactures diesel exhaust fluid.

“If you have a petroleum need or an energy need, we can service that,” said Brown.

The chain is also always looking for ways to help grow the renewable fuel space in the industry.

C-Store Expansion

Northdale Oil opened its first convenience store in 1994 in St. Thomas, N.D. Since then, the chain has been steadily building new and acquiring additional sites.

“(Branching into convenience stores) gave us a storefront to our business and put us on the map. Before going into convenience stores, we were a bulk fuel delivery company that had a small office but not really a public place of business. The convenience stores are the face of Northdale,” said Missy Reck, co-owner of Northdale Oil.

Northdale’s name was coined based on the company’s northern area of operation and the name of the founder, Dale.

Now, with the chain’s expansion into c-stores, the Northdale name is displayed prominently at its locations.

The c-store chain’s most recent acquisition of Brother’s Market in 2022 also included two liquor stores called Sister’s Beer, Wine and Spirits.

At this point in time the Brother’s Market sites still have their own branding.

“(A brand realignment) is something that we are working on for our … brand as a whole,” said Brown. “Our (new) locations will be Northdale Oil. (Brother’s Market) has a nice brand image, a clean image, and they match our colors, so eventually they will be converted.”

Northdale was introduced to Brother’s Market through one of its vendors.

“It started with just a simple discussion, and with our growth mindset, they knew where we wanted to go. We just expressed interest,” Brown elaborated. “They thought we were a good culture fit of what their mission was. And it started to just play down from there.”

Brown credited skilled managers and genuine people for the success of the acquisition. “There’s a lot of legwork behind acquisitions, but we’re very grateful for a good aggressive team that gets it all done.”

Growing Proprietary Foodservice

When a customer walks inside a Northdale c-store, the first thing they will notice is the open, airy floorplan with high ceilings and a foodservice emphasis.

Neutral colors broadly occupy the on-average 3,600-square-foot space.

Inside the store to the left of the entrance lies access to spacious restrooms with large windows to let in natural light. Additionally, customers will find coolers (with four locations offering a beer cave) and general merchandise located on this side of the store.

Northdale also offers bait and tackle, and customers can fill their propane tanks for grills and find local and regional clothing and merchandise at select locations.

On the righthand side of the store, foodservice dominates the space, as well as the checkout station.

“You’re going to notice a large made-to-order section with a seating area, an ordering kiosk, a couple of self-checkouts, access to grab-and-go foodservice items and an expanded and open-air program (where) we offer a lot of fresh items — fresh fruit, fresh salads, wraps,” said Brown.

The seating area has the capacity to fit 12 customers.

Northdale plans to shine in the foodservice arena with a proprietary program it’s in the process of developing, with the Brother’s Market name potentially to be integrated into it.

“We’re really working on advancing (our foodservice program) and making it more collective and more café style, you could say,” said Brown.

Paninis will be the focus in the next generation of Northdale’s foodservice, and the chain currently offers pizza and paninis made to order in-house. Customers can also choose to order from Northdale’s taco program or its hand-breaded chicken program, plus other fried items, in addition to its fresh line of salads and wraps.

Northdale currently partners with co-brands Hot Stuff Kitchen, Champs Chicken and Hangar 54 Pizza.

It serves customers at each daypart and offers many lunch specials.

In addition to its food offerings, Northdale operates a proprietary coffee program called Grounded Coffee, where it utilizes bean-to-cup dispensers.

“The Grounded Coffee line was created with a vision of creating a greater impact while remembering our roots. The program signifies our commitment to being grounded and rooted in our relationships, our families, our faith and our communities,” said Brown.

The Grounded logo replaces the letter “o” with a coffee bean, with the Red River Valley cutting through it. Roots, the same number as the number of stores in operation at the time of the logo’s design, sprout from the bottom of the logo, with a cross hidden within.

The Forecourt and the Car Wash

In the forecourt, the design of the silo gives a very modern, contemporary feel. The canopy is white with two shades of blue and shelters anywhere from eight to 16 fueling positions in a well-lit space to allow customers to feel safe and comfortable approaching the store at all times of the day.

Customers have the option of purchasing among various ethanol-blended gasolines, premium offerings without ethanol, several diesel options and biodiesel choices. A few sites also offer racing gasoline, a high-octane, no-ethanol option. Northdale takes pride in offering the region-leading winter-blended diesel fuel, as well.

The company’s fuel is Northdale branded, with a few ARCO locations.

Northdale also offers two electric vehicle charging stations at its newest location.

When customers enter their loyalty information at interactive screens at the fuel dispensers, they are presented with personalized greetings and information.

Northdale’s loyalty program allows customers to earn points when they fuel up at the pump or when they purchase items in the store.

The most loyalty points, however, are given for foodservice purchases.

“When a customer comes in, they can either put their phone number or their loyalty card in the dispenser or at the till. They earn points on every transaction, on every gallon of gas. They can redeem them by either getting products or getting cash off,” said Brown.

Two years ago, Northdale launched a loyalty app where personalized discounts are offered for each customer. Additionally, the app features age verification for products such as tobacco.

Northdale is expanding the app further to include in-app payment capabilities. “This is in its infancy stages, but we’re hoping in the next year to have that accomplished,” Brown explained.

The chain also offers a Northdale proprietary card. Northdale primarily pursues fleets and local businesses, who can then take advantage of extra benefits, such as guest discounts.

“They can only use it at our locations, but because of our localness, in our region a lot of our customers can use that card as their sole fuel card,” said Brown.

In addition to convenience stores, Northdale operates nine car washes. Customers can download a separate app for a frictionless car wash experience and choose from different purchase packages, as well as individual washes or car wash bundles.

When customers buy the unlimited package, they receive free vacuums.

“When you pull up to the dispenser, you open up your app, you press ‘activate car wash,’ it opens the door, and you don’t have to roll down your window; you don’t have to interact with the kiosk at all,” said Brown. “It connects via Bluetooth, so everything for your whole car wash service can be done mobile.”

“We really push that interaction on the phone because it’s easy; it’s convenient to sign up for the unlimited car wash club packages,” she continued.

Standing Out Through Community Involvement

Northdale prides itself on its community engagement and drive to be “stewards of goodness” in each community in which it’s located, according to Brown. This is the standard by which Northdale measures its success and fulfillment as a chain.

“Being located in the upper Midwest, we are able to provide customers a more personal transaction. We truly know them; we know their families. …” said Brown. “I think what differentiates us from our competition, or what we really pride ourselves on, is that when we go into these communities — specifically rural communities — we are truly invested in them.”

Northdale is heavily involved in its communities, volunteering at homeless shelters; working with the Center for Domestic Violence; and volunteering at or donating to youth group programs, school events, church groups, T-ball teams and most local events ranging from the rodeo to the fair.

Additionally, the chain is developing a community reentry program in certain areas. It’s involved with work-release programs.

Northdale is also planning the development of a scholarship program.

To further help students advance, the company works with developmental centers at schools, offering job placements for these students where they can gain hands-on experience and learn skills, including how a business operates or how to perform a certain job at one of the convenience stores.

“I think every person that comes in and out of our business has an integral part in where we are today and where we are going to go. We have several people, long-term team members, that have been with us for over 26 years,” Brown said. “So you can really put a lot of value in those who have grown with us and seen all the good, all the bad.”

“We’ve also had customers who have remained with us, and we’ve gotten to share our growth along with theirs simultaneously,” said Scott Reck.

Missy agreed and is proud of the people and relationships the company has developed along the way.

“(We hope) to continue to grow and improve our services and relationships. And for our family to continue to be a part of the future,” said Scott Reck.