How AI Can Help Build a Profitable C-Store Business

As artificial intelligence (AI) has become available for convenience retailers to implement in their businesses, it allows us to visualize our products as a team of machines, synchronized to drive profits through stores.

In today’s market, convenience stores and other retailers are increasingly looking for ways to leverage technology for improved customer experience and cost efficiency. AI is an incredible resource that can help these businesses improve their operations – from supply chain automation and inventory management to in-store technologies like smart shelf analytics, product recommendations and more.

AI solutions can provide various opportunities for convenience stores and retailers, so they can better serve their customers with an engaging shopping experience, while also building a successful business model.

Do you dream of passing on your business to your children? Statistics show that 70% of business owners share that dream but, unfortunately, only 15% ever see it come to fruition. The truth is most businesses end up being nothing more than a source of hard work and meager income. It’s no wonder that heirs may view owning the business as a burden rather than a prized possession.

But the good news is there is still hope. By focusing your efforts on getting your inventory to function as a team, rather than as competitors, you can turn your hard work into a goldmine. It’s not too late to make a change, and even if your investment is only breaking even, you can still turn your business around. The key is to see the value in teamwork and collaboration within your own resources. With this small shift in focus, you can pave the way for your business to thrive and live on for generations to come.

When it comes to promotions in your store, it’s important to consider the potential consequences of allowing your distributor to have free reign. Despite what they may say, their main concern is always going to be driving more sales, even if it means putting other products at risk. The competitive environment they create can lead to brand switching, availability issues and even attracting the wrong type of clientele.

But how do you find out if their promotions are actually beneficial, or if they’ll end up hurting your business in the long run? It’s a tricky situation to navigate, especially when you’re dealing with suppliers who are willing to push your best sellers aside just to promote their untested brands. As a store owner, it’s important to weigh the risks and benefits before agreeing to any promotion. After all, your profits and customer loyalty are on the line.

Managing inventory is a crucial aspect of running any business, but it’s not always given the attention it deserves. For over four decades, I’ve watched businesses suffer from the same problem — not enough time spent managing their inventory. It’s a frustrating reality, but one that can be changed with a little bit of effort and attention. Suppliers and vendors may be helpful, but they should never be in charge of running your store. You need to know what’s selling and what isn’t and have a solid understanding of future trends. Neglecting your inventory can be costly, and if you’re not careful, it could be the end of your business. Don’t let that happen. Prioritize inventory management and watch your profits soar.

As a business owner, it’s essential to understand that every item in your store is more than just a product on a shelf. It’s a tiny little machine that churns out profits. And if that machine isn’t generating enough revenue, it’s time to reevaluate whether it really belongs in your inventory.

Your store is a reflection of your brand and values, and every item you stock should be carefully chosen to align with both. So, take a critical eye to your merchandise and determine which items are bringing in the most profits and which ones may need to go. It may be tough to say goodbye to certain products but, ultimately, it’s crucial to keeping your store thriving and successful.

In the world of business, it’s easy to get lost in the numbers. It’s easy to forget that each product, each asset, each investment is more than just a data point on a spreadsheet. But what if we could change that? What if we could not only manage the performance of each product but also understand why it’s not performing as well as it should be?

Navigating The Mysteries of AI



This is where AI comes in. The scenario of having 4,000 small running machines may seem daunting to manage, but with AI, it becomes an opportunity.

AI can not only monitor the performance of each product or machine, but also identify exactly what caused a drop in profits and take action to optimize it. Suddenly, the machines become more than just replaceable assets, but rather a key to unlocking the potential for increased profits and efficiency. With AI managing the performance of each product, businesses can focus on growth and innovation rather than just maintaining a fleet of assets.

When it comes to AI, there are many ways to describe it. But regardless of how you may picture it, there’s no doubt that AI is becoming increasingly powerful in its ability to identify patterns and connections.

For example, a good AI system can notice when changes occur in a product’s production and note other changes that occur in unison. This might indicate that it’s not the product that’s showing signs of failing, but rather the effects of a second product that’s also failing.

These types of insights can be incredibly valuable, as demonstrated by the example of Golden Flakes and Coca-Cola. When these two companies saw that their sales were being driven by the combination of chips and soda, they launched a joint promotion that was a huge success. These types of connections can be hard for humans to identify, but AI can quickly run tests and choose the option that produces the greatest profits. The possibilities of AI are truly limitless, and it’s exciting to see what the future holds.

With the rise of AI, businesses have discovered a new solution for handling their complicated data processing needs. The benefits of implementing AI technology can be astounding, allowing for the automation of tasks like juggling prices to create higher profits and instantly recognizing vendor price increases, unordered items and even incorrect counts. And the icing on the cake is that the cost of implementing AI in your business may be less than what you are spending now — far less.

In the age of big data, it’s more important than ever to implement smart business practices that can help us make the most of the wealth of data available to us. These practices not only help businesses stay ahead of the competition but also allow us to prioritize what’s important and spend more time focusing on what really matters, whether it be growth, innovation or simply keeping customers happy.

Through the power of AI, the potential is endless, and the results can be truly remarkable.

Bill Scott speaker, entrepreneur and the president of StoreReport LLC for 45 years can be reached at [email protected] with the subject line StoreReport.ai. StoreReport LLC and StoreReport.ai are dedicated to ensuring that convenience stores get the full benefits of AI.