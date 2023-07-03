PDI Partners With Car IQ

Fleet vehicles can now transact at thousands of merchant locations to purchase fuel and other items at convenience stores.

Car IQ Inc. has partnered with PDI Technologies to utilize its mobile payment technology to process cardless payments via the mPAY application. Fleets now have the ability to transact at thousands of merchant locations to purchase fuel and other items at convenience stores.

Car IQ Pay gives fleet customers an easier way to pay for fuel and now c-store purchases by connecting the vehicle directly to the pump or register and eliminating the need for a credit card. With Car IQ Pay acceptance in the PDI network, fleets now have a greater choice when it comes to fueling their vehicles and making c-store purchases. Car IQ and PDI will enable drivers to have access to preferred merchant locations across the country that are already integrated into PDI. The collaboration allows PDI to repurpose the Car IQ Pay proprietary payment network into its existing portfolio of merchants while providing them with access to incremental fuel gallons. Car IQ connects to PDI through its mPAY application programming interface.

“We are delighted to be the first affiliate in the market to use PDI’s mobile payment technology and easily connect to its merchant collaborators,” said Matt Nicholson, senior vice president of merchant commercialization at Car IQ. “Working with PDI allows us to expand our merchant and customer base across the U.S. to better serve fleets by providing a seamless way for drivers to transact for fuel and make c-store purchases.”

“Expanding into the Car IQ network is a strategic benefit for our c-store and fuel customers,” said Mike Melson, senior vice president and general manager, payments and loyalty, PDI Technologies. “The ability to simplify the payment process for purchases gives retailers direct access to commercial drivers. Retailers can identify and communicate with fleets via targeted offers based on vehicle data and driver behavior.”

Car IQ Inc. has created a payment network for cars that eliminates the need for physical credit cards and enables vehicles to connect to merchants and transact securely. Car IQ Pay, the company’s payment solution, delivers value by reducing fraud and risk for fleets and participating merchants. Car IQ Pay is accepted at over 25,000 fuel stations nationwide including Kum & Go, Shell, Sinclair and Sunoco.

PDI Technologies Inc. resides at the intersection of productivity and sales growth, delivering powerful solutions. Today, it serves over 200,000 locations worldwide with solutions like the Fuel Rewards program and GasBuddy, two popular brands representing more than 20 million active users.