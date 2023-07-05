SNK Petroleum Expands

SNK Petroleum has acquired a 30-site portfolio in the Chicago area and plans for four new ground-up locations.

SNK Petroleum has resolutely expanded its business operations, adding new sites in multiple states.

In 2021, in a sharp contrast from its traditional geography, SNK set its sights on locations in Illinois surrounding Chicago. What began with a modest acquisition of a few locations has grown into a 30-site portfolio within one hour of downtown Chicago under the Citgo, Gulf and SNK Fuel proprietary brands. Several locations boast an over 3,000-square-foot footprint with gaming/slot machines and foodservice amenities.

Additionally, there are four new ground-up locations under construction which will come alive in 2023. SNK is now a thriving and diverse enterprise on a large scale, recognized for quality products, exceptional service and competitive prices.

Back in 2018, SNK generated approximately 100 million gallons in fuel sales through 66 mostly fee-owned sites primarily located in New York. Today, the company presides over an expansive chain of 145 mostly fee-owned locations to now include the states of Illinois, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Vermont and Massachusetts. This includes five highly coveted truck stops with large footprint stores and foodservice. Full year 2023 sales are expected to eclipse 200 million gallons. And, it has added the Sunoco and BP/Amoco fuel brands to its portfolio.

SNK achieved such growth “by remaining focused, buying convenience and gas (C&G) sites individually or in small numbers, first expanding in my home state of New York with purchases upstate. Through strong banking relationships and a strong balance sheet, the company reinvested earnings and expanded next into neighboring states, and then pushed into northern New England,” said Ali Kirmani, owner.

Kirmani owns the business with his wife, Fatima. Now, the second generation is joining the family business.

The decision to go west and build up a portfolio in Illinois was based on Kirmani’s business judgement that suburban Chicago markets were underserved and that he could develop a C&G chain that delivers value and service better than the competition.

In August 1996, Ali Kirmani arrived in New York City from Lahore, Pakistan. With absolutely no experience in the retail fuels business, Kirmani began managing a gas station in Queens, N.Y. He purchased his first station in 2001. As a then branded dealer for Gulf Oil, he invested in the site and grew the business.

Kirmani transformed his humble beginnings into a thriving empire of approximately 150 gas station sites today. Kirmani’s entrepreneurial spirit extends beyond gas stations, as he is also involved in wholesale motor fuel distribution, trucking operations and real estate ventures. With an unwavering focus on expansion and diversification, he actively seeks opportunities to acquire distributors with extensive networks of sites.

In recent years, SNK continued to purchase sites with strong real estate value that are mostly underperforming and in need of considerable improvements. With the capital in place and an eye for quality construction, Kirmani refurbishes each site, both inside and out, with high-end building materials. This includes his newest site in Yonkers, N.Y., which is a ground-up opening at the end of July. The SNK strategy has paid off, and sites that were previously run down flourished with an improved image, new offerings, better service and competitive pricing.

With the current portfolio, and now with major motor fuel brands interested in supporting growth, SNK Petroleum, with Kirmani at the helm, is certainly making its mark on the motor fuels industry in the Northeast, Midwest and beyond. Kirmani has set the stage for continued expansion and shared a vision to achieve the goal of reaching 1 billion gallons in annual sales.