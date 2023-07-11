What C-Stores Should Know as Corrective-Statement Signs Arrive

As corrective statement signs begin rolling out to stores this July, retailers must be aware of key dates and responsibilities.

The posting period for Department of Justice (DOJ) mandated corrective-statement signage began July 1, 2023, for retail stores that have manufacturer cigarette promotion programs in place with Altria Group Inc., Philip Morris USA Inc., R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. and ITG Brands LLC.

Signage is currently being distributed by an appointed third-party called Footprint Solutions. Your store teams should be aware that the signage is coming and that the signs should not be removed.

Important dates and when to expect the signage team in your stores:

Official communications were sent by the tobacco manufactures in May 2023.

Sign distribution will conclude by Sept. 30, 2023.

Sign placement will be audited 2x between Oct. 1, 2023 – June 30, 2024.

Sign messaging will be updated between July 1 – Sept. 30, 2024.

Sign placement will be audited 2x between October 1, 2024 – June 30, 2025.

Signs will remain installed until June 30, 2025.

It is the responsibility of the retailer to be informed on the policies and penalties regarding the corrective messaging signage. Comprehensive resources are available from the National Association of Tobacco Outlets (NATO), the National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS) and your tobacco manufacturer.