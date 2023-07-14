SAS Celebrates National Candy Month

To celebrate National Candy Month, S. Abraham Sons (SAS) held a campaign in June that resulted in a 29% increase in unit sales over the prior month and a 21% increase in units over the prior year’s program.

The campaign, which ran throughout June, witnessed an outstanding participation rate, with 40% of stores implementing captivating in-store promotions. As a result of this campaign, SAS experienced a 29% increase in unit sales over the prior month and a 21% increase in units over the prior year’s program.

National Candy Month, an annual celebration endorsed by the National Confectioners Association (NCA), is dedicated to indulging in the sweetest treats. National Candy Month proved once again to be an ideal opportunity for retailers to showcase their confectionery products. By partnering with top confection manufacturers, SAS was able to generate significant sales growth for the category.

SAS offered a 16-page National Candy Month ad that featured deals on 112 top candy items. To help entice the sales team, there was an incentive for the sales region that sold the most items.

The in-store promotions were a key aspect of SAS’s strategy, aimed at captivating consumers’ attention within the candy aisle. SAS hosted a second sales competition, encouraging sales representatives to submit photos within an online portal with a goal of 20% of their stores showing the use of provided point-of-sale materials. This contest resulted in a 40% submission rate featuring anything from shelf danglers and window clings to homemade signs and retailers’ own in-store contests.

“We are thrilled with the overwhelming success of our National Candy Month promotion,” said Alyssa Snyr, category manager — confection and snacks at S. Abraham & Sons. “The collaboration between our manufacturers offering great deals, our sales representatives pushing the contests, and our retail partners’ participation allowed SAS to create a buzz around confectionery products and drive sales. We are committed to continuing our tradition of providing outstanding National Candy Month promotions each year.”

