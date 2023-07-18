FastLane Awards $10,000 Loyalty Prize

FastLane awarded Chris Sandfort — a FastLane customer and KickBack loyalty member from Fulton, Mo. — the grand prize of $10,000 in its loyalty giveaway promotion.

Sandfort has been a KickBack cardholder for about a year and uses his card regularly when purchasing fuel, food and beverages at FastLane stores in Missouri, he said. He has earned rewards such as fuel discounts and free beverages in the past, but was hesitant at first to believe he was the grand prize winner.

“I was very surprised about winning. At first I thought it was a scam. But I did some research and was able to talk with the Renee Andrew-Lewis and the KickBack team and that’s when I fully realized it wasn’t a scam,” Sandfort said. “I guess it’s a true statement, loyalty has its rewards. It’s awesome to be able to earn money and prizes as you spend money.”

Each time customers use their KickBack card at any participating KickBack Points location, they are entered into drawings for valuable prizes. All enrolled KickBack cardholders are automatically entered to win; every card

swipe is an entry.

“We are thrilled that one of our loyal customers is a KickBack Points seasonal winner,” said Mary Banmiller, director of retail and hotel operations at Warrenton Oil, which operates 59 FastLane c-stores, 26 delis, a Dairy Queen, 17 car and truck washes and a transportation division, and has nearly 1,000 employees across central and eastern Missouri.

“Our FastLane customers have embraced the KickBack program since day one. We have had a lot of success

with specific targeted bonus points and discounts. It’s an exciting opportunity and further shows the wonderful benefits of participating in the KickBack Points program.”

Anyone can join the KickBack Program, but they must be 18 years or older to participate in any contest or promotions. There is no charge to become a participant.

“This is the very essence of KickBack Points — it is a rewards program that allows retailers to reward loyal customers. We are proud to reward our cardholders for their loyalty,” said Pat Lewis, CEO of KRS, which operates the KickBack coalition loyalty program. “That is a powerful message that helps level the playing field for retailers of any size.”

KRS provides integrated enterprise software solutions to the convenience, petroleum and restaurant industries. As a national leader in rewards programs and consumer engagement strategies, KRS develops business solutions that make retail operators smarter and more profitable while elevating the entire organization by anticipating the growing needs of their customers.

R.G. and Betty Baker started First Capitol Oil in St. Charles, Mo., in 1972. In the beginning, the company sold fuel oil and lubes. After a few years, the Bakers expanded into direct gasoline marketing when they bought their first service station. In 1984, R.G. and his eldest son, Wayne, purchased Warrenton Oil, of which First Capitol Oil became a division. In 1993, the company expanded westward when it bought the Columbia operations of Davis Oil.