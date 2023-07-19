Stewart’s Shops Rebuilds New York Site

Stewart's Shops has completely torn down and rebuilt its Scotia, N.Y., location as part of its $50 million plan for continued 2023 growth and renovation.

Stewart’s Shops has completely rebuilt its Scotia, N.Y., c-store. The chain celebrated with a grand opening ceremony on July 14.

The renovation is part of the chain’s $50 million construction investment for 2023. This year will be busy with an estimated eight rebuilds and nine brand new-to-market Stewart’s Shops planned.

This new neighborhood site is the only Stewart’s Shop located directly in Scotia, and right down the road from the Scotia-Glenville School — less than a mile away.

This much-anticipated rebuild has been quite a process with frequent delays on construction. The new shop was built, but construction was paused due to issues in the approval process. Once Stewart’s Shops got the all-clear to finish, the site work was completed.

In the next phase, the chain demolished the old shop. Due to limited space, the location had to close for eight days.

The rebuilt shop is bigger, which means more room inside for food-to-go options. Customer favorites like chili, mac and cheese, soups and meatballs will be available in the new and expanded food bar. Additionally, this new shop will offer warm, fresh pizza all day long, which can be ordered by the slice or as a pie to go.

Customers can enjoy their ice cream, drinks or quick meals inside at the booths or outside on the new patio.

The parking lot has a better flow with additional parking spaces. Customers will also find an expanded grocery selection, a beer cave and gas with the addition of diesel.