GetGo to Open New Pennsylvania Location

GetGo will be opening the new c-store in Greensburg, Pa., on Aug. 16.

GetGo has announced plans to open a brand new c-store in the Greensburg, Pa., area, reported TribLIVE.com. The new GetGo Cafe + Market site will be located on Greensburg’s South Main Street.

The GetGo Cafe + Market, in conjunction with Giant Eagle, will staff between 25 and 30 employees.

In the forecourt, there will be six double-sided fuel pumps under a canopy, with a south-facing storefront.

In addition to the new location, GetGo has announced a donation of $25,000 for the construction of a lighted “Greensburg” gateway sign that will be located between an open space between the fuel pumps and Euclid Avenue.

Officials for the project — which is expected to cost more than $37,000 — are looking to cover the rest of the cost through foundation funding.

The company has also noted that the location will offer beer and wine sales.

