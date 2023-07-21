Kwik Trip to Replace Former Minnesota Speedway Site

Kwik Trip has begun demolishing the building that was formerly a Speedway c-store after purchasing the property over a year ago.

Kwik Trip has begun construction on a new site in Marshall, Minn., reported The Marshall Independent. The location was previously a Speedway-branded c-store, which will now be rebuilt as a Kwik Trip and added to the chain’s growing store count.

The company noted roughly a year ago that the timeline for the rebuilding process was not set in stone, but the chain hoped to finish construction this summer.

In addition to the Speedway lot that Kwik Trip purchased, the company also acquired a neighboring property on East College Drive to make room for the 10,000 square-foot store — a figure that was reported by the company last year.

Kwik Trip also noted that expanding into western Minnesota is part of the chain’s growth plans for the future.

There are currently two nearby Kwik Trip sites in Willmar and Worthington, Minn.

Founded in Wisconsin in 1965, Kwik Trip is one of the largest independently-held convenience store chains in the United States. It is a family-owned gas station and convenience store chain employing more than 32,000 employees.