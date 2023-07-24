Wenzel’s Farm to Attempt to Break Guinness World Record

As part of Wenzel's Farm's 75th anniversary celebration, the company will attempt to break the record for the world's longest meat stick.

Wenzel’s Farm has announced that it will be attempting to set the Guinness World Records title for the longest meat stick. Wenzel’s Farm has partnered with Devro, a leading manufacturer of collagen casings and films to create a casing that is long enough and strong enough to withstand such an attempt.

Wenzel’s Farm will be making this gigantic meat stick during its 75th anniversary celebration, with a mid-day official measurement taking place with a Guinness World Records adjudicator to confirm that the record has been set.

A full day of events will take place on Saturday, Aug. 19 in Marshfield, Wisc., at Wenzel’s Park to celebrate the anniversary. The day will kick off at noon and will be filled with plenty of food options, family friendly games, bounce houses, dunk tank, mini-golf and a karaoke competition. The evening will wrap up with a free concert by nationally acclaimed and chart-topping sibling duo, Jocelyn and Chris.

“We are very excited to be working on this Guinness World Records attempt. It is one of the many events that will be part of our 75th anniversary celebration, and one that you won’t want to miss,” said Wenzel’s president Mark Vieth. “As a company we couldn’t be more excited and honored to celebrate this incredible milestone, and hopefully a new

World Record.”

Wenzel’s Farm offers 14 snack stick varieties and five varieties of jerky, all of which are crafted in small batches using premium cuts of meat, perfectly seasoned and naturally hard wood smoked. A tradition that has been in place since the Wenzel’s family first started producing quality meat products in 1949.