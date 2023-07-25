Stewart’s Shops Shows EV Capabilities

Stewart's Shops — with its 12 electric vehicle charging stations — was one of the stops for a driver traveling from Montreal to New York City.

Stewart’s Shops was part of a promotional event put on by Hydro Quebec to promote electric vehicle (EV) charging stations. Stewart’s Shops currently has 12 EV charging stations across New York and Vermont.

Hydro Quebec arranged for an EV driver to travel from Montreal to New York City to promote the use of electric vehicles. The trip was arranged to show EV drivers that driving an EV from these two cities is easy, especially when there are convenient charging stops like Stewart’s Shops with universal charging stations.

Stewart’s Shops has many convenient locations with NYPA and Tesla charging stations. There are several locations along the Northway, I-87 where drivers can charge, which are strategically placed to reduce range anxiety. This is the stress an EV driver feels when traveling with a fully electric vehicle, as there can sometimes be long distances between available charging stations.

Stewart’s Shops currently has 12 locations equipped with EV charging stations. Five of them have Tesla Superchargers, five have NYPA EVolve stations and one location has both a Tesla and a NYPA Charging Station. The chain also has Tesla Superchargers in Malta that are universal, allowing them to charge any EV. All Stewart’s EV chargers are Level 3 Direct Current Fast Chargers, or DCFCs.

With its Level 3 DCFCs, EVs should be fully charged in 20-30 minutes.