Wawa Launches Pizza Program

Wawa Pizza has been rolled out at more than 900 c-store locations across the Mid-Atlantic and Florida.

Wawa has announced the launch of Wawa Pizza — a new addition to the chain’s growing dinner menu.

After years of perfecting the recipe, Wawa started rolling out pizza to select stores in early June. As of last week, Wawa has completed the launch at more than 900 of its locations across the Mid-Atlantic and Florida.

Wawa Pizza comes in two size options — 14 inches or 16 inches — and can be ordered in store via Wawa’s touchscreens or through the Wawa app. While the vast majority of Wawa stores are offering full-size pizzas, a select number of stores are only offering a special, personal-size pizza.

All Wawa Pizza is built to order in store using Wawa’s freshly made dough, proprietary pizza sauce, whole milk mozzarella and more. The pizzas are then baked in dedicated pizza ovens that have been added to most Wawa locations. Currently, Wawa is offering several pizza varieties, including plain, pepperoni, sausage, mushroom and veggie — with expanded options to come in the future.

Wawa Pizza will be available from 4 p.m. to 3 a.m. in stores that are open 24 hours. Customers can order in store via touchscreen kiosks or in advance via the Wawa mobile app.

“We are absolutely thrilled to launch Wawa Pizza and give our customers another delicious dinner meal option to pair with our expansive selection of other fresh-to-order foods, snacks, drinks, and more,” said Mary-Rose Hannum, vice president of fresh food and beverages for Wawa. “Pizza is one of the most beloved foods in America, so we couldn’t be more excited to make it a part of Wawa’s fast-casual-to-go offering and create a restaurant-like experience with our high-quality ingredients, great value and the convenience we’re known for. It’s officially a pizza night at Wawa.”

In 2022, Wawa launched a new, enhanced dinner platform with the debut of the Wawa burger and fries. Since then, Wawa has continued to expand the platform with dinner salads, crispy chicken, dinner sides and more. With the addition of pizza to Wawa’s dinner menu, customers can order this shareable crowd-pleaser any day of the week, along with the convenience of pairing it with Wawa’s range of food and beverage options.

Prices for Wawa Pizza start at $12.99 per pie.

Wawa currently operates nearly 1,000 locations throughout Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C.