MAPCO Launches Second Checkout-Free Store

MAPCO partnered with Grabango to allow customers to skip the line and walk right out, rather than waiting to check out in stores.

MAPCO has launched a new checkout-free store in Nashville, Tenn. Working with Grabango, customers at the MAPCO store can skip the line and pay for their products with their credit card or mobile wallet without having to wait in a checkout line.

“We’re thrilled to bring Grabango’s seamless checkout experience to additional Nashville customers, who want quick and efficient visits,” said Frederic Chaveyriat, CEO of MAPCO. “We are seeing an increasing number of our shoppers opt for this faster, convenient checkout option, furthering our commitment to offering MAPCO customers a better break when they shop in-store.”

As the leading checkout-free technology provider for large-scale store chains, Grabango uses computer vision to eliminate two of the biggest pain points experienced by shoppers — waiting in line and scanning items. By making checking out fast and easy, Grabango boosts shopper loyalty, reduces shrink and improves store operations. The easily-installed system doesn’t require shelf sensors, changes to store layout or product mix and operates seamlessly in large format stores.

“We are excited to expand our relationship with MAPCO with a second Grabango-powered store and to bring checkout-free shopping to more of their shoppers,” said Grabango CEO and co-founder Will Glaser. “Grabango is a true retrofit solution that simplifies shopping without burdening the retailer. Shoppers can pay with a credit card, debit card or use their mobile wallet.”

Operating in Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, Arkansas, Kentucky and Mississippi, MAPCO employs more than 3,000 people.