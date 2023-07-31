A Fall Football Promotion To Help You and Your Shoppers Win Big

By Kellogg’s

College football is synonymous with snacking. Fans love to snack their way through the regular and postseason, returning regularly to their favorite local convenience and grocery stores to stock up for the game. Eye catching, centrally merchandised promotions can capture and incentivize shopping football fans to build that game day basket. That’s why, once again, Kellogg’s is creating a 2023 football promotion designed to drive purchase and sales velocity across regular and postseason snacking occasions.

Fans are serious about their college football

57% of U.S. adults say they are avid or casual college football fans1. And they’re watching more and more – in 2022, ABC, ESPN and ESPN2 averaged a combined 2.1 million viewers, up 7% from 2021 and the most-watched regular season since 20172.

ESPN averaged 2.2 million viewers, up double digits from each of the previous four seasons and ESPN’s college networks, SEC Network and ACC Network, are also both up double digits year-over-year2.

The College Football Playoffs makes game day even more exciting! Heading into the season’s championship game, the 2022-2023 College Football Playoff semifinals averaged 21.9M viewers across both games, making it the most-viewed semifinals in the last 5 years, and the third most-viewed of all time – giving advertisers and partners access to some of the highest exposure opportunities ever3.

And they’re serious about their snacking game

Football fans are munching down throughout the day and evening most Saturdays and some Sundays all season long. Intermittent snacking offers an enhanced and ritualized experience for shoppers and a revenue driving opportunity for you, the retailer.

Chips and crackers are the two snack types with the highest demand. 92% of college football fans are eying the shelves for chips when they’re filling their baskets ahead of the big game, and 75% of college football fans are looking for crackers4.

And when they’re shopping for snacks at a c-store, their purchase is most often an impulse buy or a quick, express trip for a handful of key items4.

So have the snacks they’re looking for

It’s not just about having snacks, but having the right snacks. Offer the brands that your shoppers are craving the most like Kellogg’s Cheez-It®, the #1 cracker brand5 with $1.4B in sales6. Or Pringles®, the #1 salty snack brand on social media7 and the share growth leader (+0.8pts) in c-stores8. Your shoppers are going to expect to see brands like these on the shelf, so continuing to offer them will only help you build their basket.

Consumers already associate snacks like Cheez-It® with football, as the Cheez-It Bowl won share of voice across all Bowl games last year. And based on current plans, they are on track to repeat that with this year’s Cheez-It Citrus Bowl9.

And give your shoppers the opportunity to not only snack big, but win big!

The Kellogg’s fall football promotion gives shoppers a chance to win a trip to the College Football National Championship. All they have to do is purchase a participating product (Cheez-It® or Pringles®) and they’re entered to win. For entry methods, prize details, odds of winning and complete Official Rules, go to www.ChampionshipSnacks.com (begins 12:00:00 AM (ET) on 8/1/23 and ends 11:59:59 PM (ET) on 2/28/24)

In promotions past, both Cheez-It® and Pringles® football items posted strong growth in their YOY sales, further proving shoppers’ desire for themed versions of their favorite snacks.

A promotion like this is designed to help you increase sales, drive a bigger basket size, and win the Regular Season Football Viewing Occasion with your shoppers. So don’t miss out on this opportunity to help you and your shoppers win big!

To learn more about this promotion and get assets to help you promote it in-store, contact your Kellogg’s® Sales Representative.

Sources: