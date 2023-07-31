Oregon to End Self-Serve Gas Ban

After 50 years, customers at Oregon gas stations will be able to pump their own gas.

Oregon governor Tina Kotek announced that she does not plan to veto a bill that would allow drivers to pump their own gas for the first time in 50 years, reported Oregon Public Broadcasting. Therefore, citizens of Oregon will not have to rely on attendants to pump their gas for them.

Kotek has not officially announced her endorsement of the bill — which would not go into effect until she signs it herself or lets it pass unsigned — but she has not named it as one that she has plans to veto.

As of now, Oregon and New Jersey are the only two states that do not allow drivers to fuel up their own cars.

Oregon currently allows drivers in some rural areas to pump their own gas, but most people in more populated areas of the state have to wait for attendants. Once this bill passes, gas stations will be able to designate half of their pumps as self-serve.

The new bill has sparked conversation throughout the state, with some citizens concerned about labor shortages in Oregon and some eagerly anticipating the option of self-serve fuel.