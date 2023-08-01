7-Eleven Brings Back Pumpkin Spice Latte

7-Eleven has launched its signature pumpkin spice latte at all participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores across the country. This is the earliest the chain has ever made the beverage available.

Through Oct. 31, 7-Eleven will not only serve pumpkin spice lattes, but it will also offer pumpkin coffee and pumpkin syrup in stores.

“We know our customers wait all year long for their favorite fall flavors, so we decided to break out the pumpkin a little bit early this year,” said Dennis Phelps, 7-Eleven’s senior vice president, merchandising. “It may not quite feel like fall outside yet, but it sure can taste like fall as we enjoy the first pumpkin spice latte of the season.”

Available to go with the latte is the limited-time Apple Cider Donut, an old-fashioned ring cake donut that is glazed and coated with an apple cider sauce.

Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Company and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee, Big Bite and Big Gulp, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos.