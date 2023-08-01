CStore Decisions Is Accepting Nominations for 40 Under 40 List

Nominate young c-store executives for this prestigious list of leaders under the age of 40 who are standing out among their peers.

Do you work with bright up-and-coming young executives or next-generation leaders who are under 40 years old?

CStore Decisions and the Young Executives Organization (YEO) are now taking nominations for our 2023 class of 40 Under 40 C-Store Leaders to Watch.

Help CStore Decisions and YEO identify the industry’s top next-generation leaders.

Nominees must be retailers from a convenience store or petroleum chain only and under the age of 40. While CStore Decisions will only recognize retailers in this prestigious 40 Under 40 list, nominations will be accepted from retailers, suppliers and other industry personnel.

CStore Decisions is taking nominations through Sept. 20. The 2023 class of 40 Under 40 C-Store Leaders will be announced in the December issue of CStore Decisions.

Nominate young retail executives at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/40Under40-2023.