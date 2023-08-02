Refuel Adds New Self Checkout Kiosks

Refuel has partnered with Mashgin to add 15 of its AI-powered self checkout kiosks at 10 of its stores.

South Carolina-based c-store chain Refuel has partnered with Mashgin to deploy 15 touchless self-checkout kiosks at 10 Refuel locations.

Refuel customers now have the choice to use Mashgin self-checkout machines to purchase packaged items and grab-and-go foods, pay for fuel purchases and use their Refuel Rewards card to earn or redeem points. Average transaction times at Mashgin kiosks only take a few seconds, and customers have the option to pay using a credit or debit card, mobile wallet or cash.

Mashgin self-checkout kiosks are compact countertop devices conveniently located at the checkout counter. Using multiple cameras to build a 3D image of items, Mashgin identifies food and goods with 99.9% accuracy and rings everything up simultaneously. There is no need to find and scan barcodes; customers simply place their items down on the Mashgin kiosk tray and are instantly ready to pay. Transactions on Mashgin are up to 400% faster than a typical cashier and are proven to increase customer throughput by 96% — resulting in shorter lines and more sales.

“Our mission is to create a great experience for Refuel customers through and through,” said Jon Rier, chief financial officer at Refuel. “Mashgin offers our customers an additional way to check out that ensures they can get back on the road quickly. At the same time, Mashgin’s self-checkout frees up our store staff to dedicate even more time to dedicating excellent service and support to our customers.”

Refuel tested Mashgin’s innovative self-checkout terminals at Refuel stores in December 2022 and is exploring options to expand the technology to more locations. The technology is currently live at five sites.

“Convenience store operators need to create a superior shopping experience to build customer loyalty, and advanced technology is a key component. We are excited to work with Refuel to further improve and innovate the in-store experience for their customers who are on the go,” said Mashgin senior vice president of strategic partnerships, Jack Hogan. “Mashgin already empowers convenience store customers with lightning-fast checkout at thousands of locations and we continue to expand with innovative retailers nationwide and internationally.”

Founded in 2008, Refuel is a retail fuel distribution and convenience store brand with 217 company operated locations in the South Carolina, North Carolina, Mississippi, Texas and Arkansas markets. Refuel has completed 16 acquisitions since 2019, totaling 212 stores.