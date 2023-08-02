Rutter’s Reintroduces SPAM to Menu

Rutter's is continuing its partnership with Hormel Foods to bring SPAM to customers until the end of September.

Rutter’s has announced that it will continue its partnership with Hormel Foods to bring SPAM products to its featured food menu for a limited time. The specialty products will be available at Rutter’s stores until the end of September.

Rutter’s limited-time SPAM brand menu will showcase an array of seven featured food items available to order at a kiosk or pick up at the hot hold. With the famous SPAM brand taking center stage, customers can choose from a variety of options.

The options include: two different SPAM breakfast sandwiches, a SPAM breakfast bowl, SPAM grilled cheese, the SPAM burger, SPAM macaroni and cheese and a warm SPAM and cheese pretzel roll sandwich.

“Hormel Foods has been a great partner for Rutter’s,” said Chad White, Rutter’s food service category manager. “We’re happy to bring back the iconic SPAM products to our menu for customers to enjoy this summer.”

More information about the offerings can be found on the company’s website.

Headquartered in York, Penn., Rutter’s operates 85 locations in Pennsylvania, Maryland and West Virginia.