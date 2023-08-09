7-Eleven Releases Golf-Themed Merch

7-Eleven has announced the launch of a new line of golf-themed merchandise, which is available for purchase on 7Collection.com — the retailer’s online merchandise store.

The collection features:

Club-approved polos.

Crops, tank tops and t-shirts.

Ballcaps, bucket hats and snapbacks.

Golf balls and tees.

Patches, pins and socks featuring 7-Eleven’s vintage rooster logo from the 1940s.

Can coolers and traditional soft-sided coolers.

“We know our brand fans are also big sports fans, so we’re excited to launch our first-ever 7Collection drop centered around the sport of the summer — golf,” said Marissa Jarratt, executive vice president, chief marketing & sustainability officer. “Now when avid or aspiring golf enthusiasts stop at our stores to fuel up before a day on the course, they can also look fresh on the fairway with streetwear-inspired designs in our signature colors.”

In addition to the merch offerings, the chain has also announced a deal on Slurpee drinks — for a limited time, customers can buy one Slurpee drink and receive a small one for free at participating 7-Eleven, Stripes and Speedway stores.

Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Company and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee, Big Bite and Big Gulp, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos.