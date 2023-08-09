ACE Reveals 2023 Conference Agenda

The conference will take place Aug. 23-25 and will feature a variety of breakout sessions covering the latest in technology updates, strategic planning advice and plans for ethanol plants.

The details for the American Coalition for Ethanol’s 36th annual conference have been announced. Taking place Aug. 23-25 and located in Minneapolis, Minn., the conference will tackle a variety of different topics, including technology, strategic planning and ways to make ethanol plants more profitable while reducing carbon emissions.

Breakout sessions will be held concurrently in three rounds on the afternoon of Thursday, Aug. 24, following the morning general session panels.

This year’s breakouts are split into three tracks: Leadership & Management, Technology and Carbon. Breakout sessions include:

Leadership & Management Track – Optimization Tactics for Company Processes

Exploring Opportunities and Challenges in Plant Staffing and Administration — Christianson PLLP, Christianson Benchmarking, Beyond. Attendees will learn best practices for creating an agile business model that pivots as employee’s needs change, as well as how to ensure board and management work together to keep a plant competitive.

Board Succession Planning: How to Determine if you Have an Effective Board — Pinion. Experts will share practical strategies and tools for conducting board assessments, defining clear succession plans and developing a pipeline of qualified board candidates. Attendees will gain actionable knowledge to enhance governance practices, ensure continuity and drive organizational success through effective board succession planning.

Workforce Evolution: Harnessing the Power of your Current Workforce and the Future Role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Technology — IFF, PROtect, Direct Companies. This session will cover how to use digital tools to develop an even more intimate relationship with customers and change how attendees can serve the industry, while leaving them with strategies for successful hiring.

Technology Track – Advancements to Improve Producer Operations

Fermentation Treatment and Technology — Kurita America, Lallemand, Leaf by Lesaffre. This panel looks at successful fermentation management strategies and dives in on topics like antibiotic applications for bacteria control. The panel will also uncover the role of enzymes in sustainable fermentation and advancements in microorganisms and processes to enhance fermentation.

Unlocking Corn Oil Extraction and Utilization Advancements — Phibro Ethanol, Trucent, ICM. This session will highlight emerging trends and what’s being done to unlock the full value and potential of corn oil in today’s market, including how to utilize analytics to deploy refinement and optimization strategies.

Maximizing Your Energy Resources — Veolia Water Technologies & Solutions, Bioleap. This panel will discuss specific contaminants, optimum treatment approaches and new innovations to minimize and reuse water, including technology to recover water and utilize waste energy to produce clean, boiler-quality steam.

Carbon Track – It’s all about Carbon: Capturing it, Reducing it, Scoring it