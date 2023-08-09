Twice Daily Launches Made-to-Order Foodservice Program

Available now in select Twice Daily stores, the c-store chain is projected to roll out the offering in all stores by fall 2023.

Twice Daily has launched a new foodservice program, offering made-to-order subs, sandwiches, breakfast and snacks in stores. Tri Star Energy — parent company of Twice Daily — has noted that it will roll out its new offering in phases. All Twice Daily stores are projected to include made-to-order options by fall 2023.

Made-to-order will offer guests a chance to personalize some of their favorite hot menu classics with fresh ingredients.

“Our guests know to expect fresh, quality food when visiting any of our locations, and we’re really excited to start introducing this new made-to-order option throughout Middle Tennessee, Alabama and Kentucky,” said Dawn Boulanger, vice president of marketing for Tri Star Energy. “We pride ourselves on providing the highest quality experience to guests, and we know this will be another way for guests to enjoy something custom-made and fresh all day.”

Tri Star Energy is in the process of a three-year plan to convert all Sudden Service and Southern Traders c-stores to the Twice Daily banner throughout Tennessee, Kentucky and Alabama. In addition to its current hot meals and fresh deli offerings, each newly converted store will open with made-to-order.

In addition to traditional convenience items, Twice Daily’s premium offerings range from grab-and-go snacks, including organic brands, to a selection of staple groceries. A fresh deli case provides handmade and healthy options featuring fruits, sandwiches, salads and snacks. Additional offerings include doughnuts and pastries, freshly prepared breakfast and lunch sandwiches and an extensive beer cave featuring local and craft beers. Customers can also enjoy discounted items and limited time offers exclusively available through the brand’s loyalty program, Twice Daily Rewards.

More information about the program can be found on the Twice Daily website.