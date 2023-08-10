7-Eleven Launches Redesigned Mobile App

7-Eleven has revealed the latest version of its app, which now allows for a more seamless, integrated customer experience for its loyalty and delivery programs.

7-Eleven has revealed the latest, redesigned version of its mobile app. The refurbished app boasts a series of upgrades that help to integrate the features from both its 7Rewards loyalty program and its 7NOW Delivery offering, while enhancing the overall customer experience.

“The heart of our digital connection with the customer is through the 7-Eleven app — it’s a key driver that allows us to give our customers the convenience they want anytime, anywhere,” said Yaqub Baiani, vice president of product management at 7-Eleven. “We’re focused on making our customers’ shopping experiences easier, quicker and more personalized — both in and out of our stores.”

Updated features in the refreshed app include:

Simplified login and registration — making it easier for on-the-go customers to access the app.

Improved in-app shopping and delivery experience — customers can browse through a vast catalog of items and make their selection with just a few taps.

New discovery experience — including quick access to fuel loyalty, carwash experiences and more.

Onboarding and homepage improvements — allow an intuitive user interface that makes navigation smooth and effortless.

Centralized deals and rewards — exclusive deals and discounts for loyalty members are front and center.

Seamless user interface — new design aesthetic and animations covering over 500 screens across the app end to end.

“It was paramount that we focused our efforts towards simplifying the core technical components of the customer experience in the app — including purchasing, payment and rewards,” said Ranga Mohan, vice president of engineering at 7-Eleven. “By improving these elements we’ve allowed the customer to have even more of a frictionless checkout experience regardless of where they’re shopping with us — in-store or at home via 7NOW Delivery.”

Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Company and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.