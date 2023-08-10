Thorntons Opens New Illinois Site

Thorntons opened its 70th location in the Chicago, Ill., area — its 90th in the state.

Thorntons has announced the opening of a new store in Kildeer, Ill. This is the chain’s 70th location in the Chicago area and its 90th in the state of Illinois.

The new 6,000-square-foot facility is set on 5.15 acres and features a number of amenities to serve on-the-go customers, including:

Self-checkout to drive a faster and more efficient customer experience.

LED lighting for customer and employee safety and energy efficiency.

Freshly made burritos and sandwiches prepared throughout the day in the store’s onsite kitchen.

Variety of top-of-the-line beverages, including fresh bean to cup coffee and ice-cold fountain beverages with nugget ice.

with nugget ice. 18 auto fueling positions and three diesel lanes.

Thorntons has invited the community attend the grand opening on Aug. 18, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Attendees will receive a Thorntons gift card which they can immediately scan at the register to determine the value. Additionally, one customer will win a $1,000 gift card.

The event will feature music, games, giveaways and a ribbon cutting ceremony. Thorntons will also present Northern Illinois Food Bank with a $2,500 donation. This contribution is in honor of the new store opening and is part of Thorntons’ ongoing

commitment to help feed the hungry in all of the communities where it operates.

Based in Louisville, Ky., Thorntons, part of the bp portfolio, operates more than 200 stores in six states: Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee and Florida.