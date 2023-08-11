Buc-ee’s to Expand Footprint to Ohio

Buc-ee's will open the new 75,000-square-foot site in Huber Heights, a suburb of Dayton, Ohio.

Buc-ee’s has announced that it will be expanding into Ohio with its first location in the state, with representatives from the company to attend a planning commission meeting on Aug. 15, reported The Columbus Dispatch.

The new location is set to open just outside Dayton, Ohio, in Huber Heights.

The c-store and fueling station will take up 75,000 square feet on a 35-acre site. The location will also feature a diesel repair facility, according to a memorandum from the Huber Heights City Planning Commission.

“You won’t have to drive to Kentucky now to get your beef jerky and brisket sandwiches,” said Mayor Jeff Gore via Facebook. “Welcome to Huber Heights Buc-ee’s. We’re happy to have you!”

Founded in Texas, Buc-ee’s currently operates more than 50 locations throughout the country. Operating states include: Texas, Tennessee, South Carolina, Kentucky, Georgia, Florida, Alabama and soon Ohio.