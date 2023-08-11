Family Express Enhances Car Wash Program

Family Express partnered with Innovative Control Systems and Mosaic to roll out new carwash kiosks, while concurrently launching an enhanced mobile app platform.

Family Express has announced a partnership with Innovative Control Systems (ICS), through which the companies will work together to roll out new carwash kiosks at Family Express locations.

Additionally, the company will be meeting its goal of having car washes in 45% of its locations with the building of several new car washes that is underway.

Family Express, in partnership with Mosaic, is also launching concurrently an enhanced mobile app platform in order to facilitate a more robust subscription offering and a host of mobile wallet advances.

FE is preparing for the rapid deployment of the ICS kiosks to all car wash locations. The kiosks have a 15” touch screen that will provide a simplified and more reliable user experience, along with EMV credit processing for enhanced security.

Additionally, ICS technology will be added at stores without car washes that will facilitate the selling of car wash codes in store and at the fuel dispensers, which can be used at any FE car wash, allowing customers the flexibility to purchase washes and wash their vehicles when and where they deem convenient.

Concurrent with the rollout of the ICS platform, the company announced a partnership with Mosaic on a new car wash mobile app platform. The Mosaic platform will allow the company’s mobile app users to purchase unlimited car wash subscriptions and individual washes through their mobile device, manage purchases and payment methods through their mobile wallet, earn rewards for getting their vehicles washed and receive targeted car wash offers using advanced geofencing capabilities.

Mosaic’s platform even allows customers to use their mobile device to activate the car wash, further reducing friction in the customer experience.

“The partnerships with ICS and Mosaic, along with the addition of new to market carwashes, will take our car wash experience to the next level,” said Ryan Fasel, FE’s director of marketing. “Our robust programs and increased footprint will provide a streamlined solution with suite of options allowing our customers to determine when, where and how to purchase and redeem their car washes.”

Family Express is headquartered in Valparaiso, Ind.