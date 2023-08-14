7-Eleven Launches Promotion in Popular Online Game

7-Eleven launched a virtual car meet up in the world-famous video game, Fortnite, along with the chance to win prizes from the chain.

7-Eleven has announced a new, interactive promotion on the world-famous online video game, Fortnite. 7-Eleven has launched an event in the Fortnite game in which players can meet virtually for a scavenger hunt across three different Fortnite maps.

Using clues that will be revealed on 7-Eleven’s social channels, players can find 7-Eleven branded cars across a series of custom Fortnite islands to unlock a special 7-Eleven map and virtual car meet up.

How to play:

Download the free Fortnite game on any compatible gaming platform and follow the gameplay instructions to Fortnite Creative mode.

Follow 7-Eleven on Instagram and X to uncover clues that lead to the location of the 7-Eleven-inspired cars, each hidden on a unique Fortnite map.

Each car holds a portion of a map code — together, all three cars will unlock a map that will host the virtual car meet: “There Car” Island.

On “There Car” Island, players can explore the custom-built 7-Eleven store and gas station and uncover a selection of easter eggs — including a photo opportunity with 7-Eleven-branded cars to prove their attendance.

Players who share their photo from the designated spot to Instagram and X will have the chance to win prizes like a custom gaming chair, immortalized gamertag statue to live on the island, $500 in credits for use on 7NOW Delivery and weekly fuel discounts at 7-Eleven or Speedway branded fuel locations.

“We are always keeping a pulse on our customers’ passion points so we can show up for them in unexpected ways. We’ve embraced our customers’ love for car culture by re-posting their car selfies, or ‘carfies’, on Instagram, curating a collection of car-inspired merch and even designing our own set of wheels with Model 711,” said Marissa Jarratt, 7-Eleven’s executive vice president, chief marketing & sustainability officer. “We’re now going full send by transporting our customers’ love for cars to the virtual realm for a one-of-a-kind gaming experience.”

