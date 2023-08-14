Crosby’s Reopens New York Site

Crosby's hosted a grand reopening and ribbon cutting ceremony and for its Churchville, N.Y., store.

Crosby’s hosted a grand reopening ceremony for its c-store location in Churchville, N.Y. The chain has noted that it is thrilled to provide a reopening celebration at the location.

“Churchville is a great village and we’re proud to be part of it — we are so excited to be in this location for customers and serve this community in Monroe County,” said Lenny Smith, vice president and general manager, Crosby’s.

During the ceremony, Crosby’s presented a $500 donation to the Churchville Volunteer Fire Department. In addition, the company donated a My Crosby’s Rewards card to the Churchville-Chili Central School District loaded with enough points for 20 of Crosby’s signature pizzas.

The Churchville store, equipped with mobile ordering, offers a full range of food options including Crosby’s signature fresh-baked pizzas, served whole or by-the-slice; fresh subs prepared in-house; calzones, and a wide variety of breakfast items, including breakfast pizzas. The Churchville location also serves chicken wings and various sides.

With 87 locations throughout New York and Pennsylvania, Crosby’s is a family-owned and operated hometown c-store retailer.