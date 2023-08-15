7-Eleven Australia Expands Loyalty and Convenience Offerings

7-Eleven Australia has announced a partnership with Grabango, through which the companies will work together to implement Grabango’s frictionless checkout technology at 10 stores by the end of 2024. The partnership will help develop the My 7-Eleven App Pay and Go 2.0 by using Grabango’s technology.

The Grabango technology uses artificial intelligence (AI) to enable customers the choice to skip the register, without the need to even scan purchases using their device.

“7-Eleven’s current My 7-Eleven App Pay and Go feature lets consumers scan their items, or fill their vehicle at the pump, and complete their transaction on their phone without the need to queue at the register,” said Stephen Eyears, 7-Eleven Australia general manager, technology and strategy. “The enhancement the team is working with Grabango to develop will make it even more convenient for our customers who choose to pay with the Pay and Go feature as they won’t need to scan merchandise items individually.”

Grabango provides checkout-free technology for large-scale store chains. The system is scaleable, easily-installed and doesn’t require any changes to store layout or product mix, or special carts, wired shelves or entry gates.

“7-Eleven Australia is an innovative retailer who is focused on making every day easier for customers. We are excited to partner with them on 21st century retail,” said Grabango CEO Will Glaser. “Retailers like 7-Eleven are upgrading stores to provide checkout-free options as consumers demand the time savings it gives them.”

The technology is being offered alongside the traditional register payment options in the majority of stores.

“Our stores offer customers the choice of either mobile enabled or traditional payments for their transactions,” Eyears said. “Providing customers with the right products and services relevant to their needs across physical and digital environments is crucial. For the customer, the experience needs to be seamless, and for our store teams, digital touchpoints need to be simple for them to activate in store; and save them time they can use to add value to our customers.”

The first 7-Eleven store in Australia was opened in Oakleigh, Victoria in 1977. The first Queensland store opened at Redcliffe in 1982. 7-Eleven Australia is locally owned and operated, with more than 720 stores across Victoria, NSW, ACT, QLD and Western Australia.