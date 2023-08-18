Survey Says Fried Chicken Leads in Purchase Frequency

A recent survey finds fried chicken is a booming item in the c-store foodservice market.

Fried chicken is an especially strong foodservice option for repeat convenience store customers, according to a new survey.

The report titled, “Understanding the Food-Focused C-Store Shopper,” found fried chicken topped the list of foodservice items that customers say they purchase most frequently from a convenience store.

Conducted by FoodserviceResults, in conjunction with CStore Decisions and the National Advisory Group (NAG), the survey asked 2,002 U.S. convenience store food and beverage customers about key foodservice segments including fried chicken, roller grill items (excluding hot dogs), deli sandwiches, hot dogs, packaged meals/entrees, salad, nachos and soup.

Some 10% of c-store customers surveyed noted that they purchase fried chicken from a c-store every day.

Additionally, 15% of customers purchase fried chicken multiple times a week and 14% purchase it monthly or a few times a month.

Following closely behind fried chicken are options like roller grill items and deli sandwiches.

