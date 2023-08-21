NAG Convenience Launches Leadership Discovery Program

Designed for young executives, the new program brings added value for retail and allied NAG members.

The National Advisory Group (NAG Convenience) is launching another NAG Member Benefit: the Leadership Discovery Program (LDP), which provides personal and professional development opportunities to members of the Young Executives Organization (YEO).

C-store retailers are invited to a free webinar on Oct. 18 that will explain the new program and how their chains can become involved.

Participants in the LDP will be guided through the robust CliftonStrengths diagnostic, an in-person deep-dive workshop and interactive virtual workshops, designed specifically around convenience retailing and held throughout the year.

All NAG Convenience retail and allied member companies are allotted two complimentary participants. Additional seats will be made available for a fee.

Join The Free Kick-Off Webinar

NAG is offering a free webinar on Wednesday, Oct. 18, at 2 p.m. EST. Attendees will join Allison Dean, executive director of NAG Convenience, and Heather Wright, senior leadership and development consultant from Gallup, as they review the importance of leadership development and how the CliftonStrengths program is best suited for the rising leaders in the convenience retailing industry.

The event is encouraged for anyone who may be interested in learning about the offer.

Attendees will leave the virtual session with an overview of the Gallup leadership methodology and everything they need to know about the LDP program — including key dates and how to take advantage of this unique NAG member benefit.

