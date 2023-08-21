Wawa to Open Two New Florida Stores

Opening later this month, both new Wawa sites will be located in Jacksonville, Fla.

Wawa has announced that it will open two new c-stores in Jacksonville, Fla., this August, reported The Jacksonville Daily Record. The stores will open on Aug. 24 and Aug. 31, respectively.

The first store to open is located on Baymeadows Road and will boast 6,119 square feet. The chain will host a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the new location.

As part of the grand opening ceremony, Wawa will host a “Hoagies for Heroes” hoagie-building competition. In the competition, first responders from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and Police Athletic League will compete to see who can build the most hoagies in three minutes. Wawa will donate $1,000 to each department’s charity of choice.

The store is expected to have about 50 employees and will offer free coffee until Sept. 3.

The second store to open will be located on Cassat Avenue and will be situated on 1.5 acres of land.

Since 2017, Wawa has opened 14 stores in the Jacksonville, Fla., area.

The chain has plans to open 76 locations in the mid-Atlantic region and Florida in 2023.